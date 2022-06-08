United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,923 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.65% of United Natural Foods worth $75,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

