United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.8-29.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.65 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,568. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.