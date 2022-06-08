Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

UBX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 4,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,259. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

