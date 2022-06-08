Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE UUU opened at $3.53 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.86.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
