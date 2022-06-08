Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE UUU opened at $3.53 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

