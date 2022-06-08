Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Upstart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

UPST traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 152,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Upstart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Upstart by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

