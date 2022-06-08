Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
UPST traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 152,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.23.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,883 shares of company stock valued at $18,868,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 177,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Upstart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Upstart by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
