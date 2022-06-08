Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UPST traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 152,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,883 shares of company stock valued at $18,868,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upstart by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after acquiring an additional 177,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Upstart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Upstart by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.