Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NYSE UBA opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $719.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

