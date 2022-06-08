Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 10,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

