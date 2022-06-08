VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Reduced by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,680,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Slate Path Capital LP owned 0.81% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $104,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,444,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 231,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

