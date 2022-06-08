Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.86. Approximately 729,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,284,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,278,000 after buying an additional 1,995,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,950,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,582,000 after buying an additional 1,290,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,331,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,226,000 after buying an additional 2,808,162 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,516,000 after buying an additional 344,789 shares during the period.

