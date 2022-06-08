Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1,511.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.91. 64,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

