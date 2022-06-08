Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Trading Down 3.5%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.91. 3,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 859,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

