Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

