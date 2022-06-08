VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 18,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 198,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Get VentriPoint Diagnostics alerts:

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.