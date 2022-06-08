VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 18,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 198,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a market capitalization of C$45.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)
