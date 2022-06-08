Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VRTV traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 40.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.