Vesper Hits One Day Volume of $113,625.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $113,625.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00227517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,703,581 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.