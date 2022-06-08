Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Via Renewables stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $127.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of Via Renewables stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862. Insiders own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

