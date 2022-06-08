Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Up 6.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.77 and last traded at 9.61. 14,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 190,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.81.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.36 and its 200 day moving average is 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $566.80 million, a P/E ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.