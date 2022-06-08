VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cross Research lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

