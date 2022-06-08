Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,850. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 322,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

