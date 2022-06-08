Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

DIS stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

