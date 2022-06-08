Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EAD opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

