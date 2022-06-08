Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,070,000 after buying an additional 529,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

