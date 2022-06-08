Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $781.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.67 million and the lowest is $747.97 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $649.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 699,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.