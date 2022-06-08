WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.