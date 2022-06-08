Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBI opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

