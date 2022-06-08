Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $60.32

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.32, but opened at $62.79. Western Digital shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 52,251 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.