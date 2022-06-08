Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

