Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.53 million and $102,114.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

