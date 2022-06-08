XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stake Lowered by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,516 shares during the period. XOMA accounts for about 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of XOMA worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. XOMA Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $39.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.09.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.