Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.00. 11,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 421,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $760,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,840.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,865 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

