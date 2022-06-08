XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $114.04 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $114.04 million and $117,335.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00227432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00429066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029769 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 167,557,149 coins and its circulating supply is 159,315,943 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.