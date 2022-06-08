Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.3-$403.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 2,288,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,082. The firm has a market cap of $711.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

