Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 16.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

