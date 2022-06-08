Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

KKR opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $83.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

