Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,273 shares during the period.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. 40,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,283. The firm has a market cap of $203.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

