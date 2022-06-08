Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.63 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.