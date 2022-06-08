Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $393.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.55 million to $396.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NPTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 8,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

