Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Real Good Food.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

