Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $391.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the highest is $393.50 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Chart Industries stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.46. 259,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

