Zacks: Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post $13.59 EPS

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $13.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $13.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings per share of $15.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $63.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.69 to $63.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $85.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.57 to $90.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $687.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $731,428. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

