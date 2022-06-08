Zacks: Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post $13.59 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) to report earnings of $13.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $13.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.60. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings per share of $15.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $63.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.69 to $63.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $85.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.57 to $90.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $687.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $731,428. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.