Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,418,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,616,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 569,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,468. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

