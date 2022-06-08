Zacks: Analysts Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $90.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the highest is $92.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year sales of $388.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $539.93 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,322. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

