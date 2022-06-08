Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.28. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.77. 3,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

