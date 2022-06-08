Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
NYMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
