Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

