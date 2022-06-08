Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.76 Million

Brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to post $66.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $49.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $282.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.41 million to $286.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $343.95 million, with estimates ranging from $337.38 million to $351.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,591 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 419.9% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 170,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after buying an additional 379,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 35,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

