Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.21. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

ET traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 17,157,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,274,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

