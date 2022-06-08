Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.