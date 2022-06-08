Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.