Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) will post $37.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.41 million to $37.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $37.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HTBI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,517. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

