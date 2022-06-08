Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.03). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 225,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 1,524,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,852. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.